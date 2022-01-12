Shyam Singha Roy Final Box Office update; Underwhelms after a Decent start.

Shyam Singha Roy has grossed just over Rs. 37 crores at the Indian box office. The film is still in play and the box office update is for less than three weeks, but it has almost exhausted its run and the numbers are all but final. It has grossed another Rs. 7 crores approx overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 44 crores.

The Nani starrer had a decent start but couldn’t really get going even with the decent word of mouth and holiday period. The collection dipped during the weekdays but had a decent surge during the New Year weekend. It was lights out for the film after the weekend, as it added barely anything after that. The film will be available to stream from January 21st onwards.

The box office collections of Shyam Singha Roy at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 26.10 crores

Week Two - Rs. 9.70 crores

Week Three - Rs. 1.50 crores (5 days)

Total - Rs. 37.30 crores

In the home market of APTS, the film earned a little over Rs. 17 crores share for its investor, against the valued price tag of Rs. 20 crores. The Nizam barely reached the required mark, while Ceeded end up lower than the advanced amount by distributors. Fortunately, the film was an “own release” in the Coastal Andhra region, otherwise, the third party distributor would have been looking at losses. The business outside APTS is limited, with most of it coming from Bengaluru city. There was a Tamil version of the film released as well, but that was a washout. The territorial breakdown of box office collections of Shyam Singha Roy in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 15.50 crores (Rs. 8 crores share)

Ceded - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 2.40 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 13 crores (Rs. 7 crores share)

APTS - Rs. 32.50 crores (Rs. 17.40 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 3.20 crores (Rs. 1.70 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 1.60 crores (Rs. 0.60 crores share)

Total - Rs. 37.30 crores (Rs. 19.70 crores share)

