Nani and Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy scores another good weekend for the Telugu Box Office

Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy had a good weekend at Telugu box office hotspots. The film grossed Rs. 21.75 crores (Rs. 12.10 crores share) in India during its opening weekend, of which Rs. 19 crores plus came from APTS. There was a Tamil version released, but it barely collected anything. The collections went up on Saturday due to the Christmas holiday and then had a minor drop on Sunday.

The day-wise box office collections of Shyam Singha Roy in India are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 7 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 7 crores

Total - Rs. 21.75 crores

The box office numbers are quite decent, considering the limited release and the reduced ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. Fortunately, the film is an own release in Coastal Andhra, which mean the distribution sector won’t be facing any losses, with makers carrying the risk while Nizam and Ceeded were sold. The film needs Rs. 11 crores approx share to see it’s Nizam and Ceeded distributors break-even, and has already recovered Rs. 7 crores plus for them. With the holidays period ahead, the film should see them in black.

The territorial breakdown of box office collections of Shyam Singha Roy in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 10 crores (Rs. 5.60 crores share)

Ceded - Rs. 2.05 crores (Rs. 1.45 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 7.10 crores (Rs. 3.95 crores share)

APTS - Rs. 19.25 crores (Rs. 11 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 2.50 crores (Rs. 1.10 crores share)

Total - Rs. 21.75 crores (Rs. 12.10 crores share)

The film has also performed well overseas, grossing $500K+ in USA during its opening weekend.

Also read: Shyam Singha Roy EXCLUSIVE: Nani says movie starts as Shyam’s film & ends as Mythiri’s, played by Sai Pallavi