Narivetta FIRST review: 'One of the finest movies,' says netizen after watching preview of Tovino Thomas' film

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, is all set to hit the big screens next week on May 23, 2025. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film is inspired by real-life events and promises to be an engaging Malayalam cop thriller. While fans are looking forward to the release, a review of the movie has recently surfaced online.

Advertisement

PRO Vaisakh C took to his X handle to share his emotional reaction after watching the preview of Narivetta. He called it "one of the finest movies" to emerge from the Malayalam industry. The person praised director Anuraj Manohar for crafting what he described as a "classic."

Tovino Thomas was highlighted for delivering one of the most commendable performances in recent times among young actors.

The viewer also lauded Jakes Bejoy for his music and believed it breathed life into the film. Shameer Mohammed was appreciated for his consistent quality, referencing his work in ARM, Marco, Rekhachithram, and now in what they called a "cult classic."

Veteran actor Cheran was praised for the strong control he brought to every frame. Suraj Venjarammood was described as being at his best, while Vijay was credited for delivering outstanding cinematography.

The viewer also applauded Arya Salim for a striking performance and said Pranav left him speechless. Finally, the individual acknowledged Indian Cinema Company, Tippu Shan, and Shiyas Hassan for their belief in the film and their impactful debut as producers.

Advertisement

Take a look at the first review below:

Set in a tribal village, the story of the film explores the locals’ battle to safeguard their land from exploitation, exposing deep-rooted injustice and political interference threatening their very existence.

Directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph, the film features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Priyamvada Krishnan in key roles. It is produced by Shiyas Hassan and Tippu Shah under Indian Cinema Company. With cinematography by Vijay and editing by Shameer Muhammed, the music is scored by Jakes Bejoy.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu new release date: Pawan Kalyan starrer period drama to FINALLY hit theaters on June 12