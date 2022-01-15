Bangarraju has a Fair start at box office; Career best opening day for Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

Bangarraju had a fair start at the Telugu box office on Friday. The Nagarjuna - Chay starrer grossed Rs. 11.75 crores approx on its opening day, which makes it the career-best start for the duo. Previously the best opening day for Chay was Love Story, which grossed Rs. 10.40 crores last year while for Nagarjuna it was the 2018 release Devadas which earned around Rs. 8 crores.

The opening was very good in Andhra Pradesh but collections in Nizam were poor considering the holiday start. In Coastal Andhra, the film grossed Rs. 6 crores Approx on its opening day, which is almost double of Rs. 3.25 crores of Love Story. It was a reverse case in Nizam, where opening day collections of the film were just Rs. 3 crores, as compared to Love Story which opened with Rs. 5.15 crores last year. In fact, the collections in Andhra were around two-third of the much bigger film Pushpa while Nizam was barely 20 per cent.

The territorial breakdown of opening day collections of Bangarraju is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 1.71 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 1.65 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 5.18 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 11 crores (Rs. 8.54 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 75 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakhs share)

Total - Rs. 11.75 crores (Rs. 8.85 crores share)

The initial reports of the film are quite satisfactory and with the holiday period, it can be a good earner in Andhra Pradesh. Nizam, however, has a very low start and will need to have some really strong trending in the coming days to reach the safety mark.

The other two Sankranti releases, Rowdy Boys and Super Machi had dismal collections, with the former recording over Rs. 1.50 crores for opening day in Telugu states.

