Oppenheimer Advance Bookings: Christopher Nolan's film takes a raging start; Sells over 22,500 tickets already

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and others is just a few weeks away from its release on the 21st of July, 2023. The excitement for the film was high since it was announced but the promos of the film have increased it manifolds, since it suggests that audiences may get to see an actual nuclear explosion on the big screen. While the Nolan directorial is still a good two and a half weeks away from its release, the makers decided to open the pre-bookings for the film in the premium formats and the response is unprecedented.

Oppenheimer Has Sold 22,500 Tickets For The Opening Weekend And 9,000 Tickets For The Opening Day, Only In Imax, Weeks Before Its Release

Oppenheimer has sold 15,000 tickets in PVR and 7500 tickets in Inox already of which 6,000 and 3,000 respectively are for the opening day. As specified above, the pre-bookings have only begun for the premium format that is IMAX and no other format. Nolan fans have booked their tickets for the film in its most preferred movie format without a second thought and days before the release. It may come as a shocker that Oppenheimer has sold more tickets in IMAX for its 3 day weekend than Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 has in its extended 5 day opening weekend and mind you, MI:7 releases 9 days earlier than Oppenheimer. In total ticket sales, MI:7 is ahead since bookings have opened not just in IMAX but in all formats, unlike Oppenheimer. In no way are the bookings of MI:7 underwhelming. It's just that bookings for Oppenheimer are just too good. Difference between the two films is that the Tom Cruise starrer has a wider appeal and may do quite more than Oppenheimer can, even if the Nolan film is received very well.

Oppenheimer Is Getting A Pleasing Response In Its Home Market As Well

The response in the domestic market has been pleasing too for Oppenheimer as it is projected to make around 40 - 50 million dollars and this is despite its clash with Barbie and despite it being an R-rated flick which results in less of family audiences. The director's cult following is doing the heavy-lifting for this one and it is to be seen how far it goes to ensure the success for the film.

You can watch Oppenheimer at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals audience walked out ‘devastated’ at early screening of the movie