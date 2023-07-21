Oppenheimer Day 1 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film opens bigger than Mission Impossible 7 and Fast X

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others had an outstanding opening day in India. The film has collected around Rs 13 - 13.50 crores nett for day 1 based on early estimates and that means that it has secured the biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India this year, ahead of the likes of Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. These collections have come primarily from metros and big cities but that doesn't mean that it hasn't done well outside them since theatres in small towns have also got good footfalls.

Oppenheimer Has Taken The Biggest Opening For A Hollywood Film In India This Year

The day 1 box office collections of Oppenheimer have come despite the unfavourable movie genre and despite some stiff competition from Barbie and the big holdover release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 which is a certified hit in India. The advance bookings for the film are excellent and there is spillover demand that is not just for weekdays but the second weekend too. While Oppenheimer leads in India and a few south Asian countries, Barbie leads in every other movie territory by a sizable margin.

Oppenheimer Has Taken A Thundrous Start At The Box Office Worldwide

Oppenheimer packed a solid punch in its North America previews. It collected around 10.5 million dollars from the previews alone which means that the opening weekend cume can be around or over 75 million dollars. The global takings for the weekend are expected to be around 150 million dollars which is staggering for the sort of film that it is. The opening weekend alone has ensured that the film is a successful outing for Universal.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer movie review: Cillian Murphy's brilliant acting shines through Christopher Nolan's explosive epic