Overseas Box Office Report: Ranveer Singh defeats Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Vijay & Rajinikanth with 83 but...

A lot has been said about Kabir Khan’s last directorial, 83 starring Ranveer Singh, which failed to put on a show in the home market. The film was received well critically but fizzled at the box office. After conducting a post-mortem analysis of the film, experts felt a lot had got to do with the genre, mundane nature of biopics, heavy multiplex inclination and bad budget allocation. With an India nett of roughly Rs. 102 cr, the film clearly failed to make an impact in the Indian diaspora. However, the film did make an impact outside India as it ended up becoming the highest grossing Indian film of 2021 overseas by beating the likes of Sooryavanshi, Pushpa: The Rise, Master and Annaatthe, all of which did more business than 83 in India.

83 has amassed a total of around Rs. 63 cr gross (USD 8.4 m) overseas and may end its run around the Rs. 65 cr gross figure in the best case scenario. Although it is the highest grossing Indian film of 2021 overseas, the numbers are low given the costs and the wide release of the film. Ranveer Singh has had a splendid run in the overseas with his last three films breaching the USD 10 m mark in the overseas and 83 will fall short of it by a considerable margin. Also, Ranveer Singh’s streak of USD 5 m in USA and Canada is broken as 83 has failed to touch USD 5 m in North America. The makers of the film are going all out to prove 83 is a theatrical success while the public already knows the verdict. All said and done, we can still appreciate the team of 83 for sticking to the protocol of releasing the film in theatres before releasing it digitally. Also, they can be appreciated for maintaining the 8 week window between the theatrical and digital premiere; Something that all Indian films should follow.



Here’s a look at how Ranveer Singh’s last 5 films have performed in the overseas:

83 The Movie - USD 8.4 m (till 27th January)

Gully Boy - USD 10.25 m

Simmba - USD 13.65 m

Padmaavat - USD 29.14 m

Befikre - USD 3.05 m



Written by Rishil Jogani

