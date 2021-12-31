Top Grossers at Indian Box office in 2021 - Pushpa Tops, Sooryavanshi, Spider Man & Master follows.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise box office counts Rs. 234 crores at end of its second week, making it the highest grosser of 2021 beating Sooryavanshi. On Wednesday, we did a story on “Kaun Banega Box Office Champion 2021” as there was still suspense on whether Pushpa will be able to maintain its lead over Spider-man: No Way Home. What followed in the next two days, cinemas closing in Delhi and Jersey postponement, meant that there was ‘no way’ Spider-man will catch Pushpa.

The top ten highest-grossing movies at the Indian box office during the year 2021 are as follows:

Pushpa - Rs. 234 crores Approx (14 days) (Rs. 270 crores plus expected) Sooryavanshi - Rs. 231.70 crores Spider-man: No Way Home - Rs. 226 crores Approx (14 days) (Rs. 250 crores expected) Master - Rs. 209.60 crores Vakeel Saab - Rs. 119.10 crores Akhanda - Rs. 103 crores Approx (29 days) (Rs. 106 crores expected) Annaatthe - Rs. 102.50 crores Uppena - Rs. 93.30 crores 83 - Rs. 86 crores Approx (7 days) (Rs. 120 crores expected) Doctor - Rs. 78 crores

On the whole, the box office in 2021 was a sombre affair, with the top film to be just over Rs. 250 crores and not even all ten making Rs. 100 crores. The list is dominated by South Indian films, with only two Bollywood films making it into the top ten. Though to be fair, the Bollywood box office was only open for the last two months of the year, while South India had a good first quarter. Though still films like Sooryavanshi and 83 should have done way more than they did.

This is now the fourth year out of five since 2017 with having a non-Bollywood film being the HGOTY. 2020 was the odd year out, but even there, if all the films in the original schedule were released without CoVID disruption, RRR was hands down the biggest film of the year. 2022 seems like will make it five out of six, as the biggest films of the year are two South Indian movies RRR and KGF: Chapter Two. Though some respite for Indian industries be that, at least an Indian film is at the top, with Spider-man almost had the crown, which would have made it the only second time a non-Indian film being the HGOTY.

