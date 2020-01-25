Panga Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut starrer opens on a poor note; Mints Rs 2 crore

Panga Box Office Collections: Kangana Ranaut starrer earned around Rs 2 crore on its opening day which is lesser than the prediction numbers. Read on to know more.

Panga box office collection day 1 report is out. , Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha starter received poor response from the masses. The 1st day collection of the movie is Rs 2 crore, as per Box Office India. As per the same report, the sports drama received a lukewarm response as it is getting tough competition from Street Dancer 3D which released along with Panga and also from Ajay and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also, we have to note that the movie released in 1500 screens while Street Dancer received around 3000 screens. Coming to weekend collections, ideally, the numbers should be double on Saturday and Sunday with a total of around 4-6 crore. Trade analyst Girish Johar, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, said that Panga will open lesser than the Remo D'Souza directorial. He also added how the good word of mouth could work in the favour. He said, "Word of mouth will be critical for the film. If it does well, it will definitely have a long run at the box office". He had predicted that the movie would earn around Rs 4 to 5 crore on its day 1 box office collection.

Speaking of Panga, the sports drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie follows the life of a Kabbadi player and how her career gets thwarted post her marriage and later, she revives it with the help of her husband and others.

