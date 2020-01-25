Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s film is off to a good start

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D hit the screens this Friday. The dance film has managed to create a good buzz and has kicked off in style. The first day box office collection of Street Dancer 3D is out and the numbers reflect a good start.

As per Box office India, Street Dancer 3D’s box office collection day 1 is estimated at Rs 10-11 Crore nett. The business in Mumbai circuit will help determine if Varun and Shraddha’s film does Rs 10 or 11 Crore at the ticket windows. However, as per the report, Street Dancer 3D should have done 30-35% more business as its target audience is youth and it opened to 3000 screens as per our sources. Still owing to the dance film genre, Varun and Shraddha’s Street Dancer 3D also got a good boost on opening day as the other film that was released with it is Panga starring and is a family drama different from Remo D’Souza’s film.

(Also Read: Street Dancer 3D Review: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film uses story as prop; Fails to impress)

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D’s box office prediction was at about Rs 14-15 Crore and the film did manage to reach close but still fell somewhat short of the predicted box office collection. The reviews and buzz related to the film are all good and it is expected that the Republic Day weekend is bound to push the box office numbers a bit higher for Varun and Shraddha’s second dance film together.

Check out the box office numbers of Street Dancer 3D:

Friday, Day 1: Rs 10-11 Crore

