Panga Box Office Prediction Day 1: THIS factor will catapult Kangana Ranaut starrer to a great run at the BO

Panga Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Panga is set to release this weekend. The Kangana Ranaut movie will clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. While the movie is expected to open lesser than the Remo D'Souza directorial, Girish Johar reveals one factor that could work in the favour of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's movie.

turns into a Kabbadi player for Panga. The movie clashes with and led Street Dancer 3D. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial sees Kangana trying to charm the Republic Day weekend yet again. For the unversed, Kangana tried her luck at the Republic Day box office with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi last year. While Manikarnika earned Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day, Panga is expected to open a little lesser than Manikarnika. Trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the movie will mint Rs 4 to 5 crore on its day 1 box office collection.

While that seems like a low opening, there are a few factors to keep in consideration while looking at Panga's opening day box office collections. As per our sources, Panga will be released between 1500 to 1700 screens, which is half of Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer boasts of a 3000 screen count. The target audience is also different, resulting in a Rs 5 crore box office prediction.

However, Girish notes that there is one factor that could help Kangana work her magic at the box office: word of mouth. He feels that Panga would perform better if the word of mouth is good. "Word of mouth will be critical for the film. If it does well, it will definitely have a long run at the box office," he shares.

Meanwhile, he predicts that Street Dancer 3D would cash in Rs 15 crore on its day 1 at the box office. Read more about it here: Box Office Prediction Day 1: Street Dancer 3D vs Panga, which movie will have the upper hand? Find Out

