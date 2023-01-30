Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer packs a Rs. 550 crore global punch

The 5 day Hindi nett total in India stands at Rs. 271 cr while the all languages nett number adds up to Rs. 280.50 cr . India gross is in the range of Rs. 335 - Rs. 340 cr which is marvellous. Based on the hold over the next few days, it will be known if Pathaan can cross the collections of Baahubali 2's Hindi version. Crossing Baahubali 2's Hindi nett shall be easier than Baahubali 2's Hindi gross because tax rules have changed since the end of 2018, with tax percentage lower than what they used to be. Having said that, Pathaan has a chance at both and this is pleasant news for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand is smashing records left, right and centre a the box office. The box office carnage is not restricted to India as the numbers are record breaking in many overseas circuits too. In short, Pathaan has brought back Indian films and particularly Hindi films into the spotlight with 5 day global weekend figures in the vicinity of Rs. 550 cr gross . This number is unheard for Hindi films in their first 5 days, and among Indian films, only three films have gone past the Rs. 500 cr gross worldwide figure in 5 days, namely Baahubali 2 , KGF Chapter 2 and RRR.



The box office internationally has not at all disappointed. It has recorded the best figures for an Indian film internationally, in the first five days. The five day total internationally stands at a humongous $26.5 million and if the film holds strong internationally, Pathaan may become the first Indian film to top $40 million and $50 million in the very first phase of its release. There have been a handful films that have grossed over the figures specified above, but that is with the support of the East Asian market and that market is not a part of the first phase for Indian film releases.

Back to Pathaan's international box office, the film has wrecked havoc at the ticket windows. It has polled in over $9.6m from North America (USA and Canada primarily) in its opening weekend and it has also secured the highest average per screen for the weekend in North America. It secured the record for the highest single day ticket sales or footfalls for an Indian film in North America, beating Baahubali 2.

The second best performing international region for the film has been UAE and Gulf (Middle East) where the film has done a tremendous business of around $8.275 million in the first five days. In its very first week, it will become the highest grossing Indian film in the Middle East, beating the likes of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, both of which got the Eid benefit unlike Pathaan, which released on a non-holiday.

The third best performing region is Oceania and it has surprised one and all, in terms of the numbers that are coming in. The region constitutes of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Nepal, Indonesia and other countries, and these countries cummulatively have grossed around $4.2 million in the first 5 days. Australia has been responsible for almost fifty percent of the takings.

Europe has been very loyal towards SRK and his films. This time around too, they have wholeheartedly supported King Khan's release. Just like Oceania, the European countries have cummulatively added $4m to Pathaan's international tally. United Kingdom has contributed fifty percent of the collections in Europe and to follow suit is Germany, which is also considered as one of Shah Rukh Khan's strongest international base. Pathaan is heading to be the highest grossing Indian film in UK while it is already the highest grossing film in Germany. Nordics, Netherlands, France and other European countries that saw the film release this week have done very well as well, with almost all the countries recording the highest first five day numbers ever.

Africa and the rest of the world where the film released, added around $400k and that is a significant total as well. There are many countries like Egypt where the film is seeing a release in the next couple of days and they are sure to go all guns blazing, like the other countries that have already seen the release of the film.

The break-up for the International collections of Pathaan are as below:

Americas - $9,600,000

United States - $6,600,000

Canada - $2,900,000

Central America - $100,000



Asia/Oceania - $4,200,000

Australia - $1,960,000

Malaysia - $480,000

New Zealand - $450,000

Singapore - $435,000

Nepal - $425,000

Indonesia - $225,000

Rest - $225,000



Middle East - $8,275,000

UAE - $4,700,000

GCC - $2,250,000

Saudi Arabia - $1,325,000



Europe - $4,000,000

United Kingdom - $2,425,000

Germany - $590,000

Nordics - $260,000

France - $200,000

Netherlands - $180,000

Rest of Europe - $350,000



Africa - $400,000

Total - $26,500,000



Pathaan, if it all goes well, will be flirting with the Rs 1000 cr worldwide gross mark and only a handful films in India have breached that number. This speaks a lot about the kind of historic numbers that the film is posing, without any support from East Asia.

