Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan records highest 5 day weekend; Targets Rs 300 cr nett total by Monday

Pathaan opened to packed houses on a non-holiday and grossed a phenomenal Rs. 55 cr nett in Hindi alone. It grew on its second day, owing to good word of mouth and Republic Day holiday and recorded over Rs. 68 cr nett in Hindi on its second day. The figures for both the first day and second day were the highest ever recorded for any film in the Hindi version. The film dropped marginally on day 3 in terms of percentage and that too because it was a working day. A Rs. 38 cr nett on day 3 set it up beautifully for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday saw the film record Rs. 51.5 cr and Rs 58.5 cr+ respectively, making it the first and only film to record a nett Hindi version figure of over Rs. 50 cr, 4 times in it's box office run .

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand has wrecked havoc at the box office with an all time record 5 day weekend exceeding the wildest of expectations. The film showed signs of a phenomenal run, right from the advance bookings. What has surprised the most is how it has trended over the five day weekend, with no significant drops even on working days. The numbers are bumper across the board with almost every circuit recording record numbers for a Hindi film.

The 5 day total of the film is in the vicinity of Rs. 271 cr nett and looking at the solid Monday advances for the film, it can be said with utmost conviction that hitting the Rs. 300 cr nett figure today can't be ruled out. Even if the film falls a crore or two short, it will have crossed the Rs. 300 cr mark by day end, thanks to the great collections from the dubbed versions. The dubbed versions have cummulatively added around Rs. 9.5 cr nett in 5 days and that is very good considering most people down south preferred watching the film in Hindi over their regional dub.

It is to be noted that the 5 day worldwide cume of the film is pegged at around Rs. 545 cr gross which is the highest ever for a Hindi origin film. It is cruising on its way towards Rs. 1000 cr worldwide gross and one should not be surprised if it hits that glorious number in its eventual run.



This Shah Rukh Khan led film is directly targetting the all time figures of Bahubali 2, which held the record for the highest grossing Hindi film around 6 years. It will also Bollywood's first Industry Hit since the pandemic. Almost all movie industries in India, from Tollywood to Kollywood, Hollywood and Sandalwood have recorded their highest grossing films in India and Bollywood was not going to shy away from it. It is to be seen if any other film from Bollywood can repeat the heroics of Pathaan or not. It certainly can't be ruled out, knowing that the audience is ready to watch films in theatres.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Pathaan In India Are As Follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 55 cr (Rs. 57 cr including dubbed versions)

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr (Rs. 70.50 cr including dubbed versions)

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr (Rs. 39.25 cr including dubbed versions)

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr (Rs. 53.25 cr including dubbed versions)

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr (Rs. 60.50 cr including dubbed versions)

Total - Rs. 271 cr Hindi Nett (Rs. 280.50 cr Nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analytical pieces like this.