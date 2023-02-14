Pathaan 3 Weeks Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led actioner gets boost on Valentine's Day; Race to Baahubali 2 on

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham grew at the box office on its twenty-first day, on account of Valentine's Day. After a Rs. 4 crore third Monday, the film added Rs. 5 - 5.50 crores nett for the Hindi version on its twenty-first day as the film grew by over 25 percent. The film will have a smooth sail for a couple of days after which it will be running alongside two much awaited films that will take up significant amount of screens - Shehzada and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pathaan Is On Track To Cross Baahubali 2 In The Days To Come Pathaan, after three weeks, has mustered Rs. 478.25 crores nett in Hindi. The dubbed versions have added Rs 17.40 crores after 21 days and this takes the all India nett total to Rs. 495.65 crores. In the next couple of days, Pathaan will hit Rs 500 crore nett domestically (all versions) and then the journey of the film towards Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi and eventually crossing Baahubali 2's Hindi version on a nett basis will begin. The next couple of weeks will bring a lot of clarity with respect to where Pathaan's lifetime collections are headed. Whatever it is, the numbers of Pathaan are an eye-opener for the industry. It proves that audiences will come in hoards to watch a film that is worth their time and money. It also proves that smear campaigns against the Hindi Movie Industry are nothing but a hoax.

Shehzada And Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Will Be Taking Away Significant Amount Of Screens Away From Pathaan Pathaan's two worthy competitors next week, Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be taking away a significant chunk of screens for their showcasing. The Marvel film has secured very good advance bookings, thanks to the loyal audience that Marvel has built for itself. Shehzada's advance bookings are slightly on the lower end of the spectrum and will be depending on spot-bookings. With the number of screens that Pathaan retains, it is expected and hoped that Pathaan does atleast around Rs 2 crore nett Hindi on its 24th day so that it sets the base well to grow over the weekend and ensure yet another good weekend for the film. The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr Day 20 - Rs 4 cr Day 21 - Rs 5.00 - 5.50 cr Total = Rs. 478.25 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 495.65 cr nett all versions) You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Valentine's Day Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's spy film finds love as it grows by 25 percent on day 21