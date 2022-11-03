Phone Bhoot Box Office Preview: Katrina Kaif starrer runtime, screen count & opening day expectation

Katrina Kaif returns to the big screen with a spooky comedy, Phone Bhoot , co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film was cleared by the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) with a U/A certificate with an approved run time of 2 hours 17 minutes and 10 seconds (137 minutes, 10 seconds). The makers have gone all out with the promotions and distributor, Anil Thadani is giving it a fairly good release across the country, though the showcasing is targeted primarily towards the multiplexes.

Phone Bhoot is releasing on around 1000 screens across the country and the restrained run time has given it the levy to get an upper hand on the showcasing front. The advances for Phone Bhoot opened on Thursday morning at major locations and as off 3 pm, it has sold around 2200 tickets at the three national chains. There are 3 films led by women releasing on November 4, and Phone Bhoot will emerge as the first choice by a distant margin, though that’s not saying much as the other two will have it tough on the day of release, until and unless there is a miraculous turn of events.

Phone Bhoot Opening Day

Phone Bhoot should ideally target a Rs 3 crore plus start, but given the movement in advance so far, it seems to be heading towards a Rs 2 crore range. The campaign of Phone Bhoot warranted the presence of a hit song featuring Katrina, who is probably the star with the best discography in modern times. That one chartbuster number would have led to better prospects on the opening front as the genre does have the youth appeal.

The hope for Phone Bhoot will be the audience reports. If the talk is positive, the team would hope for a pick up towards evening shows and then consolidate the same with considerable jumps on Saturday and Sunday. The film has enough showcasing and bandwidth to grow, and all the eyes are now on the opening weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the box-office reportage of Phone Bhoot.