Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond the Star: Sameer Nair on how it got conceptualised, filming update; EXCLUSIVE

Pinkvilla was the first to report that a docu-series Beyond the Star is being made on Salman Khan’s life. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair opens up on this much awaited project. “We were working with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft, and we got talking one day about doing something on Salman himself. So it sort of built up from there, and we have been in the process of putting it together, filming it and getting all the material in place,” informs Nair.

He adds that they have completed shooting for a majority portion of it. “We are almost done, and we have got the last leg of filming to go. Obviously the pandemic came in the way of it. Everytime the Covid lockdowns arrived, it would push things back. But yes, it’s a work in progress, and will be soon complete,” shares the filmmaker. Any plans to release it on Salman Khan’s birthday this year? “No, I don’t think so,” he keeps it short.