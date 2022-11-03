Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond the Star: Sameer Nair on how it got conceptualised, filming update; EXCLUSIVE
Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair says it’s a work in progress, and will be soon complete.
Pinkvilla was the first to report that a docu-series Beyond the Star is being made on Salman Khan’s life. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Applause Entertainment’s CEO Sameer Nair opens up on this much awaited project. “We were working with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft, and we got talking one day about doing something on Salman himself. So it sort of built up from there, and we have been in the process of putting it together, filming it and getting all the material in place,” informs Nair.
He adds that they have completed shooting for a majority portion of it. “We are almost done, and we have got the last leg of filming to go. Obviously the pandemic came in the way of it. Everytime the Covid lockdowns arrived, it would push things back. But yes, it’s a work in progress, and will be soon complete,” shares the filmmaker. Any plans to release it on Salman Khan’s birthday this year? “No, I don’t think so,” he keeps it short.
Many of Salman’s colleagues and friends will feature in Beyond the Star.
Sameer Nair opens up on Tanaav
Meanwhile, producer Sameer Nair opens up on his upcoming Sony LIV original - Tanaav, which is an official Indian adaptation of the Israeli series, Fauda. Talking about what connected him to the show, the filmmaker explains, “The first thing of course is the story, the original plot line, which was quite distinctive and a different kind of take on how stories are written and told. So that was what spoke to us in the first place,” says Nair.
He further adds, “Secondly, interestingly enough Tanaav is not just a socio-political story, that is one part of it, and one part of it is the thriller, but then it’s also a family drama. It’s about families on both sides, and it’s also many love stories, and individual stories in it. So actually, Tanaav has a lot to do with interpersonal dynamics, and interplay of human beings, who are in different places of the spectrum, and how all of this comes together. So it makes for a very refreshing tale.”
