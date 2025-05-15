Box Office: David Cornswet’s Superman eyes USD 650–850 million worldwide, as per early forecast

David Corenswet’s highly anticipated debut as the justice warrior is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest box office stories. According to long-range projections, Superman, the upcoming reboot of the iconic DC superhero, could earn between USD 650 million and USD 850 million worldwide. If it performs on the higher end, it could come close to matching the inflation-adjusted earnings of Man of Steel, which peaked at USD 890 million, and even surpass Justice League and The Batman, which collected USD 661.3 million and USD 772.3 million, respectively.

Directed, written, and co-produced by James Gunn, Superman marks the launch of the new DC Universe (DCU) and is set to be the first film in its Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Produced by DC, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film introduces audiences to a fresh version of Clark Kent.

Set for a July 11, 2025, release, the film stars Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, alongside a supporting ensemble that includes Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The story explores Superman’s internal struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian origins with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas.

The latest version draws inspiration from the acclaimed comic All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, and aims to balance sober emotion with sweeping superhero spectacle. After multiple delays due to Justice League’s reception and internal DC restructuring, this film marks a new era under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran.

Production on the entry began in early 2024 with filming in Svalbard, Norway, followed by extensive shoots at Trilith Studios in Georgia and locations in Ohio. Principal photography wrapped in July 2024.

The road to this reboot began nearly a decade ago with plans for a Man of Steel sequel that were ultimately discarded. Gunn stepped in with a new vision for the character in 2022 and officially took the reins in 2023. While earlier Superman titles like Batman v Superman earned USD 874.4 million, the stakes are higher now as Warner Bros. and DC aim to restore Superman’s box office dominance.

If early buzz and audience interest manifest, Superman could soar once again — both financially and in the hearts of fans.

