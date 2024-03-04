The gravity-defying box office run of Premalu continued in the fourth weekend as the film grossed Rs. 6.30 crore at the Indian box office, marking a drop of just 15 per cent from the previous week. The film also crossed the half-century mark and now stands at Rs. 52 crore after twenty-four days in release.

Since its release, Premalu has faced competition from new releases in Kerala every week, this week however had no major new release and the film used that to the fullest with a very strong hold. The total gross in Kerala stands at Rs. 45 crore plus and it will be crossing the Rs. 50 crore most likely in the fourth week itself. Only seven other films have grossed over Rs. 50 crore to date and Premalu will be the eighth to do so.

The box office collections of Premalu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 15.90 crore

Week Two - Rs. 17.30 crore

Week Three - Rs. 12.50 crore

4th Friday - Rs. 1.35 crore

4th Saturday - Rs. 2.15 crore

4th Sunday - Rs. 2.80 crore

Total - Rs. 52 crore



Outside Kerala, film has also done well with Rs. 6.50 crore coming from the rest of India. A Telugu dubbed version of the film will be released next week and that could do well as there is positive talk for the Malayalam version in the Telugu states. Internationally, the film has grossed USD 3.60 million (Rs. 30 crore) approx for a worldwide total of Rs. 82 crore. The original Malayalam version has enough gas left in the tank to reach in the 90s, the Telugu version may push it over the Rs. 100 crore mark.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for Premalu at the Indian box office is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 45.50 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 3.50 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.75 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 1.25 crore

Total - Rs. 52 crore

ALSO READ: Manjummel Boys box office collections: Extraordinary Second Weekend, To cross 100Cr Worldwide Today