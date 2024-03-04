Manjummel Boys had a phenomenal second weekend at the Indian box office, as it amassed nearly Rs. 25 crore over the sophomore session. This marks 65 per cent growth from the first weekend, thanks to the extraordinary trend in Tamil Nadu, where the second weekend was tenfold the first.

Yesterday, on its 2nd Sunday, Manjummel Boys created history becoming the first Malayalam film ever to record a double-digit gross day at the Indian box office, with Rs. 11.25 crore. Previously, Odiyan held the record for the highest single day of Rs. 9.50 crore on its first day back in 2018. The eleven-day running total of the film stands at Rs. 57 crore at the Indian box office, the way it is going, it should go on to hit the century mark in the coming days and possibly overtake 2018 as the highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 4.75 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 8.75 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 11.25 crore

Total - Rs. 56.75 crore

Tamil Nadu took the front seat for the film in the second weekend, grossing Rs. 12 crore plus, for a total of nearly Rs. 16 crore. It is tough to say for sure where Manjummel Boys is heading in the state but it is certain to cross the Rs. 30 crore mark.

The film’s performance in Tamil Nadu is dominating the headlines but the performance in its home state Kerala is no less. It grossed Rs. 10 crore in the state in the second weekend, a drop of just 10 per cent. On the second Sunday, there was hardly any drop in collections from the first, it may in fact come higher than the first when actuals arrive. The film stands just shy of Rs. 35 crore in the state and is locked to go over Rs. 50 crore, with finish point somewhere over Rs. 60 crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 34.50 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 4.75 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 16 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 1.50 crore

Total - Rs. 56.75 crore

Internationally, the film has grossed an est. USD 4.70 million (Rs. 39 crore) till the second weekend, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 96 crore. It will cross the century mark globally today on its second Monday. Only three other Mollywood films have grossed Rs. 100 crore worldwide, and Manjummel Boys will be the fourth to do so.

