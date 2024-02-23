Premalu box office collections: Tops 50Cr Worldwide with Second Week bigger than First
The Malayalam romantic comedy amassed Rs. 16.75 crore in its second week, bringing its two-week running total in India to Rs. 32.60 crore.
Premalu had an outstanding second week at the Indian box office as it recorded a higher second week than the first. The Malayalam romantic comedy amassed Rs. 16.75 crore in its second week, bringing its two-week running total to Rs. 32.60 crore. The growth in the second week has come despite facing competition from other releases which have done well themselves. Bramayugam was there for the whole week while Manjummel Boys released on the last day of the week yesterday. The drop on Thursday from last week was just 20 per cent which is a phenomenal hold.
Additionally, Premalu has grossed USD 2.50 million (Rs. 21 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 53.60 crore.
The box office collections of Premalu at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 15.90 crore
2nd Friday - Rs. 2.10 crore
2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 4.30 crore
2nd Monday - Rs. 2 crore
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 1.80 crore
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 1.70 crore
2nd Thursday - Rs. 1.35 crore
Total - Rs. 32.65 crore
Home state Kerala makes up most of the film’s collection with Rs. 28.50 crore in two weeks. The film should surpass the Rs. 40 crore mark in the state, possibly going close to Rs. 50 crore depending on how it holds in the next two weeks. In a better release period with lesser competition, it would have likely crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark. The film has also done well outside Kerala, with Karnataka grossing Rs. 2.50 crore in two weeks.
The territorial breakdown for Premalu at the Indian box office is as follows:
Kerala - Rs. 28.40 crore
Karnataka - Rs. 2.50 crore
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 90 lakhs
Rest of India - Rs. 85 lakhs
Total - Rs. 32.65 crore
