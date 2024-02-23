Premalu box office collections: Tops 50Cr Worldwide with Second Week bigger than First

Premalu had an outstanding second week at the Indian box office as it recorded a higher second week than the first. The Malayalam romantic comedy amassed Rs. 16.75 crore in its second week, bringing its two-week running total to Rs. 32.60 crore. The growth in the second week has come despite facing competition from other releases which have done well themselves. Bramayugam was there for the whole week while Manjummel Boys released on the last day of the week yesterday. The drop on Thursday from last week was just 20 per cent which is a phenomenal hold.

Additionally, Premalu has grossed USD 2.50 million (Rs. 21 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 53.60 crore.

The box office collections of Premalu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 15.90 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.10 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 4.30 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 2 crore

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 1.80 crore

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 1.70 crore

2nd Thursday - Rs. 1.35 crore

Total - Rs. 32.65 crore

Home state Kerala makes up most of the film’s collection with Rs. 28.50 crore in two weeks. The film should surpass the Rs. 40 crore mark in the state, possibly going close to Rs. 50 crore depending on how it holds in the next two weeks. In a better release period with lesser competition, it would have likely crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark. The film has also done well outside Kerala, with Karnataka grossing Rs. 2.50 crore in two weeks.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for Premalu at the Indian box office is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 28.40 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 2.50 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 90 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 85 lakhs

Total - Rs. 32.65 crore

ALSO READ: Bramayugam box office collections: Mammootty led film Scares a 32 crore Weekend Worldwide