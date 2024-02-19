Bramayugam box office collections: Mammootty led film Scares a 32 crore Weekend Worldwide

Malayalam horror-thriller Bramayugam has a strong start at the box office, amassing Rs. 15.25 crore approx in India during its four-day extended weekend, with Rs. 12 crore of that coming from the home turf in Kerala. These numbers, quite remarkable for any Malayalam film, become all the more impressive considering it is a black and white horror film revolving around just three characters.

The Mammootty led film started with a Rs. 3 crore first day in Kerala on Thursday and then showed a positive trend over the weekend, making good gains on Saturday and Sunday. The numbers could have been higher if not for competition from the holdover from the last week, Premalu, which is on a phenomenal run in the state. Both films plus Anveshippin Kandethum amassed a staggering Rs. 18.50 crore in Kerala over the weekend, marking one of the highest-grossing weekends ever in the state.

The box office collections of Bramayugam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 3.65 crore

Friday - Rs. 3 crore

Saturday - Rs. 4 crore

Sunday - Rs. 4.60 crore

Total - Rs. 15.25 crore

Bramayugam has put strong numbers outside Kerala as well. In Karnataka, the four-day weekend amounted to over Rs. 1.50 crore while Tamil Nadu churned in nearly Rs. 1 crore. On Sunday, the film grossed over Rs. 1 crore outside Kerala in India. Internationally, Bramayugam garnered an additional USD 2 million (Rs. 16.50 crore) approx, culminating in a worldwide box office gross of nearly Rs. 32 crore.

