The weekend saw the release of two Punjabi films and both of them did well, a welcome relief in what's been a lacklustre year for the Punjabi box office. Gandhi 3 ended up with higher collections in India but Bibi Rajni showed a better trend and a bigger worldwide haul due to better business overseas.

Bibi Rajni grossed Rs. 6 crore approx worldwide in its first weekend which is a good start for a film with no face value. Out of this, Rs. 2.50 crore was earned in India, while Rs. 3.50 crore (USD 425K) came from international markets. What makes it stand out is that these numbers came from a first day of just Rs. 85 lakhs with Sunday going over Rs. 3 crore. The film made good gains on Saturday after a slow start on Friday but it was Sunday when it really came on its own with collections doubling in India and a big jump in overseas as well.

It is this trend which gives the film a shot at becoming a major HIT. The film is a devotional film from Sikh history which is one genre other than comedies which does well for Punjabi films. These films may start slow but can grow into a much bigger business. Chaar Sahibzaade was one such film in 2014 which went on to become the biggest Punjabi film ever while last year there was Mastaney which actually opened big as well and became the second biggest Punjabi film ever.

Advertisement

Where Bibi Rajni reaches will depend a lot on where it lands today. Since the start was very low it needs to collect close to the Saturday level for having a big run, which from the early looks of sales today, seems like may just happen. Internationally, Canada has a big holiday on Monday today, so it will likely see its biggest day of run there today.

The other release Gandhi 3 grossed Rs. 4.75 crore worldwide, most of which i.e. Rs. 3.20 crore came from India. Unlike Bibi Rajni, this film was frontloaded, which is the norm for these gangster action films. The film had a good opening day of Rs. 1.10 crore in India, with the first day in Punjab second only to Jatt and Juliet 3 this year. The film performed best in the Malwa belt with centres like Bathinda and Sangrur seeing excellent collections while bigger centres except Amritsar were low.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jatt and Juliet 3 tops 100cr worldwide, Becomes highest grossing Punjabi film