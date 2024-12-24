Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun blockbuster tops 1200cr in India

Pushpa 2 continues its box office dominance in the third week. The film grossed Rs. 15 crore approx on its 3rd Monday, recording a mere 10 per cent drop from Friday. The hold was helped by the start of the festive period which will keep collections lofted on weekdays. The proper holiday for Christmas is on Wednesday, which means there will be growth on that day but collections will remain elevated on Tuesday and Thursday as well.

The total gross at the Indian box office topped Rs. 1200 crore yesterday, only 2nd time after Baahubali 2 that has happened. Pushpa 2 is now less than Rs. 150 crore short of the all-time record, which should be achieved in the fourth week.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 809.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 301.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 16.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 28.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 38.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 14.50 cr. Total Rs. 1207.50 cr.

The Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed Rs. 600 crore net, a historic first, but it is not nearly done yet. The film is speeding toward Rs. 700 crore net mark and it will be the least bit surprising if it manages to go a step higher and hit Rs. 800 crore net. The Monday collections are 55 per cent higher than Stree 2, which added Rs. 100 crore after that point. If Pushpa 2 maintains the same lead, it will hit Rs. 785 crore net, which means it only needs to slightly overperform Stree 2 trajectory.

Pushpa 2 has also crossed Rs. 300 crore in Telugu states, only the third film ever. There is a narrative that film is not performing well in the Telugu states, which is completely misplaced. The narrative of underperformance comes from the archaic way of seeing film performance solely by distributor recovery, irrespective of how the box office performance is.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 308.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 140.75 cr. Ceeded Rs. 50.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 117.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 83.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 71.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 18.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 726.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 1207.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 overtakes RRR for Third