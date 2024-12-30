Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun film nears 1300cr in India after fourth weekend
By the end of the fourth week, Pushpa 2 will likely be around Rs. 1330 crore, less than Rs. 20 crore short of the record, which means the ETA on record is sometime in the fifth weekend.
Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 39.50 crore approx at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend. The total gross now stands just shy of the Rs. 1300 crore mark, at Rs. 1294 crore approx. There was limited growth over the weekend compared to the earlier weeks but that makes sense in the ongoing holiday periods when weekdays are already at elevated levels.
The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One
|Rs. 809.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 301.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 144.00 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 16.50 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 1293.50 cr.
While initially it was projected that Pushpa 2 would overtake Baahubali 2 within its fourth week. Now, after the fourth weekend, it appears that the film will need a few additional days. The fourth week has the one big holiday for New Year's Day on Wednesday, which will collect closer to Sunday numbers if not more. New Year's Eve is also a good day for the box office. By the end of the fourth week, Pushpa 2 will likely be around Rs. 1330 crore, less than Rs. 20 crore short of the record, which means the ETA on record is sometime in the fifth weekend, likely on Sunday.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 325.75 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 148.25 cr.
|Ceeded
|Rs. 52.50 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 125.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 85.50 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 73.75 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|Hindi Belt
|Rs. 790.50 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 1293.50 cr.
