Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun film nears 1300cr in India after fourth weekend

By the end of the fourth week, Pushpa 2 will likely be around Rs. 1330 crore, less than Rs. 20 crore short of the record, which means the ETA on record is sometime in the fifth weekend.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Dec 30, 2024  |  01:16 PM IST |  410
Pushpa 2,
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 39.50 crore approx at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend. The total gross now stands just shy of the Rs. 1300 crore mark, at Rs. 1294 crore approx. There was limited growth over the weekend compared to the earlier weeks but that makes sense in the ongoing holiday periods when weekdays are already at elevated levels.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross
Week One Rs. 809.00 cr.
Week Two Rs. 301.00 cr.
Week Three Rs. 144.00 cr.
   
3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr.
3rd Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr.
3rd Sunday Rs. 16.50 cr.
   
Total Rs. 1293.50 cr.

While initially it was projected that Pushpa 2 would overtake Baahubali 2 within its fourth week. Now, after the fourth weekend, it appears that the film will need a few additional days. The fourth week has the one big holiday for New Year's Day on Wednesday, which will collect closer to Sunday numbers if not more. New Year's Eve is also a good day for the box office. By the end of the fourth week, Pushpa 2 will likely be around Rs. 1330 crore, less than Rs. 20 crore short of the record, which means the ETA on record is sometime in the fifth weekend, likely on Sunday.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 325.75 cr.
       Nizam Rs. 148.25 cr.
       Ceeded Rs. 52.50 cr.
       Andhra Rs. 125.00 cr.
   
Karnataka Rs. 85.50 cr.
Tamil Nadu Rs. 73.75 cr.
Kerala Rs. 18.00 cr.
Hindi Belt Rs. 790.50 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 1293.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest Grossing Films in APTS: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 second beating Baahubali 2 & Kalki 2898 AD

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles