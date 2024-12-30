Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 39.50 crore approx at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend. The total gross now stands just shy of the Rs. 1300 crore mark, at Rs. 1294 crore approx. There was limited growth over the weekend compared to the earlier weeks but that makes sense in the ongoing holiday periods when weekdays are already at elevated levels.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 809.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 301.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 144.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 16.50 cr. Total Rs. 1293.50 cr.

While initially it was projected that Pushpa 2 would overtake Baahubali 2 within its fourth week. Now, after the fourth weekend, it appears that the film will need a few additional days. The fourth week has the one big holiday for New Year's Day on Wednesday, which will collect closer to Sunday numbers if not more. New Year's Eve is also a good day for the box office. By the end of the fourth week, Pushpa 2 will likely be around Rs. 1330 crore, less than Rs. 20 crore short of the record, which means the ETA on record is sometime in the fifth weekend, likely on Sunday.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 325.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 148.25 cr. Ceeded Rs. 52.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 125.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 85.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 73.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 18.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 790.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 1293.50 cr.

