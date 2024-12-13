Pushpa 2 wrapped up its extended first week at the Indian box office with a record breaking Rs. 815 crore approx. The eight-day total of the Allu Arjun starrer surpasses the previous record holder, Baahubali 2, by more than a hundred crore. The Rs. 800 crore milestone has come at a record pace, two days fewer than Baahubali 2, which took ten days.

Pushpa 2 saw normal drops on weekdays as its business stabilised to normalcy. It fetched Rs. 43 crore approx on Thursday i.e. eighth day, which is second only to Baahubali 2 and ahead of the next best KGF 2 by nearly 30 per cent. The film remains on course to chase the all-time grosser record holder Baahubali 2. For a more in-depth look at the box office showdown between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, check out our comparative analysis.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 192.50 cr. Friday Rs. 107.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 132.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 154.50 cr. Monday Rs. 74.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 60.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 50.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 814.75 cr.

Breaking down its performance, Pushpa 2 has grossed Rs. 458 crore approx in the Hindi belt aka North India. This beats Baahubali 2 which grossed Rs. 370 crore in the circuits of North India. In Telugu states, the film is second only to RRR with Rs. 225 crore in eight days. Elsewhere in the South, the film beats RRR but is second to Baahubali 2 in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Kerala is an underperformer but being a relatively small market, is largely irrelevant in the large scheme of things.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 225.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 105.25 cr. Ceeded Rs. 36.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 84.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 61.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 54.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 15.50 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 458.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 814.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest First Week Grossers in India: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops with nearly 800cr