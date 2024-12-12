Pushpa 2 Day 8 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun led star-vehicle nets an exceptional Rs 25 crore

Pushpa 2: Rule is continuing its triumphant run at the box office. Released on December 5, 2024, the mass action drama is setting the benchmark with its various records. It has emerged as the fastest earning film in the history of Indian cinema. On its 8th day itself, it crossed the Rs 1000 crore worldwide mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Fetches Rs 25 Crore On Day 8; Nears Rs 400 Crore

Starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to Rs 65 crore net on last Thursday. After a slight drop on Friday with a net figure of Rs 53 crore, the mass actioner witnessed a rise in its collection as it earned Rs 66 crore and Rs 77 crore on Day 3 and Day 4 respectively.

After the record-breaking weekend, the movie ran like a beast over the weekdays. The Hindi collections of Pushpa 2 stood at Rs 367 crore after 7 days. Now, on Day 8, Sukumar's helmer has minted Rs 25 crore, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 392 crore net.

Pushpa 2 will cross the Rs 400 crore mark tomorrow and presumably cross Rs 500 crore by the end of second weekend, in the Hindi language. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, it will then begin its journey to become the highest grossing Indian movie in Hindi in India.

The Day-Wise Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 66 crore 4 Rs 77 crore 5 Rs 42 crore 6 Rs 35 crore 7 Rs 29 crore 8 Rs 25 crore Total Rs 392 crore in 8 days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

