Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer smashes 400cr in India in 3 days

Pushpa 2 amassed Rs. 132 crore on Saturday at the Indian box office, which gives it a three-day total of Rs. 430 crore approx. The Allu Arjun starrer is the fastest earner in history, crossing the Rs. 400 crore milestone on just the third day of release, a day faster than the previous record holder, Baahubali 2. The film is on track to earn Rs. 575 crore in its four-day extended opening weekend.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 192.00 cr. Friday Rs. 106.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 132.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 430.50 cr.

The Hindi version is spearheading the remarkable box office run of Pushpa 2, making more than 60 per cent of its daily collections. The film witnessed a strong surge in the Hindi belt on Saturday, jumping 25 per cent from Friday. The 3-day total in North India is Rs. 220 crore approx, beating the previous best of Jawan by almost 30 per cent. To beat the previous record which has been created so recently, in such a fashion is simply incredible. It is once again a non-Bollywood film that is showing the mirror to the local film industry on what they are missing in their own backyard.

In South India, the film made good gains in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the former matching its first-day business of close to Rs. 11 crore. However, the collections in the Telugu states—its home turf—have been slightly underwhelming, primarily due to exorbitant ticket pricing. With ticket prices expected to normalize on Monday, it will be interesting to see how the collections respond to the change.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 135.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 65.25 cr. Ceeded Rs. 21.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 48.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 35.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 29.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 11.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 219.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 430.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer approaches 400cr worldwide in two days