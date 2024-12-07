Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer approaches 400cr worldwide in two days

Pushpa 2 raked in USD 3.90 million (Rs. 33 crore) internationally on Friday, which brings its two-day running total to USD 11.60 million (Rs. 98 crore). Combined with Rs. 296 crore in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 394 crore, just under the Rs. 400 crore mark. The Allu Arjun starrer is on track to gross USD 19 million over the four-day weekend internationally and accordingly Rs. 700 crore plus worldwide.

Although big, these numbers are somewhat underwhelming. The feeling mainly stems from the underperformance of the Telugu version, especially in North America. The Friday collections of USD 3.90 million are ahead of USD 3.20 million by Kalki 2898 AD, but in the United States, which is the biggest market for Telugu films, Pushpa 2 was 40 per cent lower. A similar underperformance for the Telugu version is there in Canada and Australia as well.

It is the Hindi version that is driving the collection, with nearly USD 2 million i.e. more than half of overall, coming from Hindi. Normally, for a Telugu film, this happens after the weekend, when the Telugu version slows down and Hindi starts driving collections but for Pushpa, Hindi has become the top contributor from Friday itself. The ratio could have been even higher but the key market like Australia is facing capacity constraints for the Hindi version which is keeping the business a bit lower.

Since it is the Hindi version that is collecting, one can expect a stronger trend than a normal Tollywood film, which are quite frontloaded, even more so when the Hindi version is capacity-constrained.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 5,300,000 Canada USD 525,000 Australia USD 750,000 Middle East USD 2,700,000 Nepal USD 275,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 550,000 United Kingdom USD 950,000 Rest of Europe USD 475,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 11,625,000

(Rs. 98.00 cr.)

