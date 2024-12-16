Pushpa 2 put yet another box office record under its name by collecting Rs. 196.50 crore approx at the Indian box office during its 2nd weekend. This betters Rs. 194 crore of Baahubali 2, which held the record previously. There was a shot at being the first Rs. 200 crore grosser in the 2nd weekend, but it remained slightly short of it.

However, that wasn’t the only record Pushpa 2 created yesterday. Pushpa achieved an even more significant one, becoming only the second film in history to gross over Rs. 1000 crore in India. The film hit the four-digit gross mark on just the eleventh day of its release, three days faster than Baahubali 2. The eleven days total box office gross stands at Rs. 1008 crore approx.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 812.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 71.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 83.00 cr. Total Rs. 1008.50 cr.

The Hindi version continues to lead the charge in this box office phenomenon, surpassing the Rs. 500 crore nett. With momentum on its side, the film has its sights set on an ambitious target of Rs. 700 crore nett or higher.

In the home turf of Telugu states, there was a slight underperformance in the first weekend largely due to exorbitantly high ticket prices. Since then prices have normalised, especially in Telangana and the film has responded strongly to them. The second weekend in Telugu states is the second highest of all time, just behind RRR and nearly 30 per cent higher than Kalki 2898 AD. With a total gross of Rs. 269 crore approx, Pushpa is just Rs. 20 crore short of overtaking Kalki, which it will probably do on 3rd Friday. The shortfall is essentially Hyderabad city, with Pushpa already beating Kalki in Andhra Pradesh, thanks to a dominating lead in Ceded districts which is where the film has performed best in Telugu states.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 268.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 125.00 cr. Ceeded Rs. 43.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 100.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 73.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 64.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 17.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 585.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 1008.50 cr.

