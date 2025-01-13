Pushpa 2 Day 40 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna movie approaches end; mints Rs 60 lakh on 6th Monday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others, wrote history at the box office in the last 40 days of its run. The All Time Blockbuster movie is now approaching its end by finishing at a mammoth total.

Pushpa 2 adds Rs 60 lakh on the 6th Monday, heading for a finish under Rs 740 crore

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the mass action drama stormed past the Rs 700 crore mark a few weeks ago. Despite the new releases, Game Changer and Fateh, the movie succeeded in luring the audience even on its 6th weekend. Pushpa 2 wrapped its 6th weekend by minting Rs 3.30 crore, taking the total cume slightly over Rs 730 crore net. As per estimates, the Allu Arjun movie fetched around Rs 60 lakh today on its Day 40, proving its mettle at the box office.

The 40-day total box office collection of Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 732.30 crore net in the Hindi market. It is now heading for a finish of around Rs 735 crore to Rs 740 crore at the Hindi box office.

Can the Pushpa 2 reloaded version drive the audience to cinemas?

The makers have officially announced the release of the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule with 20 minutes of extra footage. These added scenes are expected to be a massive action block, which has the potential to drive the audience to the cinemas. As per the announcement, the reloaded version will be available in the cinemas from January 17 onwards.

The total duration of Pushpa 2 after the extra footage will be 3 hours 40 minutes. The reloaded version is expected to boost the collections and might take the final cume to the Rs 750 crore mark in Hindi.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earned So Far:

Week/Day Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Friday Rs 75 lakh Sixth Saturday Rs 1.20 crore Sixth Sunday Rs 1.35 crore Sixth Monday Rs 0.60 crore Total Rs 732 crore

Pushpa 2 in theaters

