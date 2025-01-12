Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 39 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic blockbuster collects Rs 1.35 crore; targets Rs 740 crore finish
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its phenomenal run. The mass action drama is targeting a finish of around Rs 740 crore in Hindi.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is now in its final legs at the box office. However, the movie still succeeds in luring the audience.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 1.35 crore on 6th Sunday; targets Rs 740 crore in full run
The Allu Arjun starrer mass thandavam entered its 6th weekend by minting Rs 75 lakh on Day 37. Further, it witnessed a nominal growth and collected Rs 1.20 crore on Day 38, followed by Rs 1.35 crore on Day 39 (6th Sunday). The movie ended its 6th weekend by adding Rs 3.30 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 731.60 crore net at the Hindi box office.
Pushpa 2 is facing new releases- Game Changer, Fateh, Daaku Maharaaj, and others in its 6th week. It is now heading for a finish of around Rs 735 crore to Rs 740 crore net in Hindi.
Here's How Much Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earned So Far:
|Week/Day
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Friday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Sixth Saturday
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Sixth Sunday
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Total
|Rs 731.60 crore
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
