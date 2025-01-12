Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 39 Box Office: Allu Arjun's historic blockbuster collects Rs 1.35 crore; targets Rs 740 crore finish

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its phenomenal run. The mass action drama is targeting a finish of around Rs 740 crore in Hindi.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Jan 12, 2025 | 10:46 PM IST | 410
Allu Arjun
Credits: Mythri Movie Makers

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is now in its final legs at the box office. However, the movie still succeeds in luring the audience. 

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 1.35 crore on 6th Sunday; targets Rs 740 crore in full run

The Allu Arjun starrer mass thandavam entered its 6th weekend by minting Rs 75 lakh on Day 37. Further, it witnessed a nominal growth and collected Rs 1.20 crore on Day 38, followed by Rs 1.35 crore on Day 39 (6th Sunday). The movie ended its 6th weekend by adding Rs 3.30 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 731.60 crore net at the Hindi box office. 

Pushpa 2 is facing new releases- Game Changer, Fateh, Daaku Maharaaj, and others in its 6th week. It is now heading for a finish of around Rs 735 crore to Rs 740 crore net in Hindi. 

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earned So Far:

Week/Day  Net India Collections 
First Week Rs 389 crore
Second Week Rs 178 crore
Third Week Rs 94.75 crore
Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore
Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore
Sixth Friday Rs 75 lakh
Sixth Saturday Rs 1.20 crore
Sixth Sunday Rs 1.35 crore
Total Rs 731.60 crore

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

