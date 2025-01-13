Madha Gaja Raja Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal starrer long-delayed action-comedy records solid opening; carries potential to emerge a Hit

The long-delayed Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, finally hit the cinemas on Pongal this Sunday. The action-comedy, surprisingly, took a flying start at the box office.

Madha Gaja Raja took a solid start; might sail through a successful theatrical run

As per estimates, Madha Gaja Raja collected around Rs 3 crore gross on its opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie opened with good occupancy on Sunday. The positive word-of-mouth boosted the footfalls instantly, due to which it recorded a significant rise in occupancy in the evening and night shows.

The Vishal starrer didn't have much competition in the state. However, it will have to face the two major Telugu releases- Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

If the movie keeps on attracting the audience in the coming days with an excellent trend, it will comfortably emerge as a successful venture.

Madha Gaja Raja got benefited by VidaaMuyarchi's postponement

The movie revolves around a man who faces problems because of his mistaken identity. Thanks to the exciting characters and colorful cinematography, the movie has already received immense love from the fans.

For the unversed, the movie was originally shot in 2012-2013. However, it didn't see the light of release due to legal and financial issues. More than a decade later, the movie, luckily, got a Pongal release date vacant due to the postponement of Lyca Productions’ VidaaMuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar.

Madha Gaja Raja In Theaters

Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

