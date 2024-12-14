Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 11 Advance Bookings: Allu Arjun led spectacle all set for a RECORD-BREAKING 2nd Sunday

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting the box office screen on fire with its record-breaking business at the ticket windows. Amid Allu Arjun's stampede case, the Pushpa sequel is shining in both domestic and global markets. It will be interesting to witness how much it collects in an extended holiday period during the festive occasions of Christmas and New Year in the fourth and fifth weeks.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Inches Closer To Break Record On Second Sunday

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected Rs 454 crore net in India in 10 days. On second Saturday, it fetched Rs 38 crore net at the Hindi box office while witnessing a big jump from second Friday.

Based on the Day 11 advance bookings trend, on second Sunday, it is expected to collect in the range of Rs 45 crore and Rs 50 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 83 crore to Rs 88 crore net. It will soon touch the Rs 100 crore mark in the coming week.

Pushpa 2 Is Among Highest Grossing Hindi Films of All Time Worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule has joined the Rs 1000 crore club at the box office globally. Allu Arjun's action drama achieved this feat on the eighth day of its release. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa sequel is currently on the 4th spot as the highest grossing Hindi films of all time in global markets.

It has surpassed the worldwide collection of Animal which stands at Rs 900 crore gross and expected to cross Pathaan's lifetime earnings (Rs 1032 crore) globally.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

