Pushpa 2 2nd Saturday Advance Box Office Hindi: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film set for a MASSIVE jump

Allu Arjun's highly-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule is roaring at the box office since its release. It is now amongst the highest grossing Indian film worldwide. Pushpa 2 is will witness a big rise in its collection for its Hindi version in the second weekend.

Pushpa 2 Hindi To Grow Stronger In India In Week 2

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected around Rs 416 crore in nine days. Sukumar's latest directorial will experience a massive jump on Day 10.

Based on the advance bookings trend, Allu Arjun-starrer is expected to earn Rs 35-40 crore net on 2nd Saturday. The jump from Friday will be over 50 percent and that is staggering for a movie already at such high levels. On 2nd Sunday (Day 11), the mass action drama will mint over Rs 45 crore, giving it an outside chance to hit Rs 500 crore, as early as 2nd Sunday.

A Brief About Allu Arjun's Arrest

Amidst the succesful box office run of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun was detained by the Hyderabad police on Friday. This comes after a tragic death of a 35-year-old woman during the premiere of the mass action drama at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. In addition, her eight-year-old son was hospitalised following a stampede-like situation arising from a large crowd gathered to catch the glimpse of the Telugu star. The actor was granted bail, later in the day.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 Is 7th Indian Film To Join Rs 1000 Crore Club Worldwide

Pushpa 2 has become the seventh Indian film to enter Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has emerged as the fastest movie to do so. This record of Pushpa 2 will stay it for a few more years in all likelihood.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.