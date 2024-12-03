Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Advance Booking Update: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action drama sells over 200k tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis; TARGETS 4.5 lakh pre-sales

"Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya?" Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj delivered this famous line in Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. Three years later, Allu Arjun will be back in theaters with his iconic character soon. Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to set the screens on fire on December 5, 2024. Ahead of the release, the advance bookings of the much-awaited mass action drama are going very strong.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Sells 2.15 Lakh Tickets In Pre-Sales In Top National Chains

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2: The Rule is continuing to enjoy its hype all over the world. A day after advanced bookings of 1.55 lakh tickets in top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, the Hindi version has sold 215k tickets in pre-sales on Tuesday as at 7:15pm IST.

PVRInox has been dominating the advance bookings with over 1.65 lakh tickets and Cinepolis stands at around 50K admissions.

Hindi Version Of Pushpa 2 Expected To Finish Its Advance Bookings At 4.5 Lakhs

Pushpa 2 is targetting its finish of advance bookings in the range of 4.50 lakhs to 4.75 lakhs. It has also crossed the total sales of Fighter (1.45 L), Kalki 2898 AD (1.25 L) , RRR (1.05 L), Drishyam 2 (1.16 L), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03 L) among many more.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) should be able to sell 4.5 lakhs tickets in total to clinch sixth spot in the top biggest advance sales of all time in Hindi. In that case, it will surpass War which sold 4.10 lakh tickets in pre-sales. Top 5 movies in the list include Baahubali (6.50 L), Jawan (5.57 L), Pathaan (5.56 L), KGF 2 Hindi (5.15 L), and Animal (4.60 L).

Pathaan and Jawan sold more than 1 lakh tickets in South India, which mean in same cinemas as Pushpa 2, their sales were around 400-450K.

'Pushpa Day' Boosts Hype Around Allu Arjun-Starrer

The producers and distributors of Pushpa 2: The Rule have proposed the celebraton of Pushpa Day to the exhibition community across the board. The makers have decided to allot all the shows in every single territory on all screens to the Pushpa sequel. And individual multiplex like Gaiety Galaxy has allotted all the six screens to Allu Arjun's mass entertainer for the occasion.

Have you booked the tickets to watch Pushpa 2 in theaters?

