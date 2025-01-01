Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 28 Box Office India: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie CROSSES Rs 700 crore on New Year's Day

2025 has finally arrived. As the year begins, let's applaud for the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: The Rule which was unstoppable at the box office in December 2024. Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has achieved a new milestone at the beginning of this year, thanks to the Hindi-speaking audience.

Pushpa 2 Receives New Year's Gift; Hindi Version Crosses Rs 700 Crore On Day 28

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 experienced a surge in its collections on the occasion of New Year. The Hindi version earned Rs 9.25 crore on January 1st, 2025. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has crossed Rs 700 crore in Hindi markets on the 28th day of its release. It entered Rs 700 crore club on New Year's eve yesterday.

The cume collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) now stands at Rs 708.50 crore net in India.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Has Earned At Hindi Box Office:

Day/Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Weekend Rs 26.25 crore Fourth Monday Rs 5 crore Fourth Tuesday Rs 5.5 crore Fourth Wednesday Rs 9.25 crore Total Rs 708.50 crore

Pushpa 2 Is Targetting Rs 750 Crore Finish In Hindi Markets

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is now eyeing to touch Rs 750 crore as per the target expectations. If Sukumar's helmer continues to maintain the hold in the last leg till the end, it has the potential to move towards the Rs 775 crore mark which will be a historic achievement to say the least.

Pushpa 2 was released on December 5, 2024.

Pinkvilla welcomes 2025. Here's to new beginnings at the box office.

