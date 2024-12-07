Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 3 Box Office India: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil movie FIRES ALL GUNS; Nets an insane Rs 65 crore on 1st Saturday

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil broke loose on its 3rd day at the Hindi box office as it managed to net a phenomenal Rs 64-66 crore. These are staggering numbers but interestingly, it won't be the biggest day for the movie since Sunday will be even higher and even crazier. The 3 day total of Pushpa 2 is now at Rs 183 crore and the extended weekend net will be in the north of Rs 250 crore.

Pushpa 2 Breaks Loose On 1st Saturday; Nets A Mind-Numbing Rs 65 Crore

To note, Pushpa 2's Hindi version is not contributing much from South Indian circuits since the movie is being preferred to be watched in its original/regional dub version. Thus the Rs 250 crore number looks better than what it is. The fair value 4 day weekend in Hindi may be around Rs 280-290 crore net. The reports for the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer are blockbuster level and that assures it of a long and strong run till Sankranthi. A Rs 500 crore Hindi net is a mere formality and what needs to be seen is whether it can emerge an all time grosser, surpassing the likes of Stree 2 and Jawan or not.

Have a look at the day wise Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 65 crore Total Rs 183 crore net in 4 days in Hindi

Pushpa 2 Global Update After 3 Days

Pushpa's global cume will have gone over Rs 550 crore at the end of day 3 and by the end of the extended weekend, it will be sitting at a pretty Rs 700 crore gross approximately. The movie's collections after the weekend will be propelled by the Hindi language. There is underperformance in the home market due to insane ticket rates but they have been brought down considerably for the weekdays. Whether it is too late or whether it is just in time is to be seen.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 will become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 in around a week from now, by crossing the collections of Kalki 2898 AD. It will target a global cume of over Rs 1300 crore unless something very wrong happens. Pushpa 2 is a critic proof film and it has performed just as it was expected to perform on a global level.

Pushpa 2 In Theatres

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer approaches 400cr worldwide in two days