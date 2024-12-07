Pushpa 2 scored another century day at the Indian box office on Friday, amassing Rs. 105 crore approx. With that, the two-day total is just shy of Rs. 300 crore at Rs. 296 crore approx. The film will make gains in collections today and tomorrow, with the four-day extended weekend projected to be Rs. 550 crore plus as compared to Rs. 461 crore of Baahubali 2.

The Allu Arjun starrer saw a robust hold in North India on Friday, easing off just 20 per cent from its recording-breaking first day. Coming off a massive first day, even a bigger drop of, say 30 per cent, would have been totally acceptable but the film maintained strong momentum. With its second day hold, the film is essentially locked to become the biggest grosser in the region beating the longstanding Baahubali 2, if there was any doubt after the first day.

The film did see an abnormally high drop in the Telugu states, with collections plummeting 67 per cent. The first day in the twin states came at around Rs. 80 crore, with the second day dropping to just Rs. 26.50 crore. Normally, this kind of crash would spell doom for a film. However, here the drop hasn’t come due to any problem with reception but ticket prices being exorbitantly high. The ticket prices are expected to be corrected by Monday, which could change things, something that was seen with Devara earlier this year, which was written off after its weekend trend but managed to hold really well once prices were corrected.

Elsewhere in the South, the film held well in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, both collecting around Rs. 8 crore. Kerala did see a drop and here it is actually due to reception being bad. That said, Kerala is a small market for the film in the larger scheme of things, so it's not really a problem.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 106.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 49.75 cr. Ceeded Rs. 17.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 39.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 24.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 18.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 8.75 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 138.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 296.00 cr.

