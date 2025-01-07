Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 34 India Box Office: Allu Arjun and Sukumar's BLOCKBUSTER action drama nets Rs 1.85 crore on fifth Tuesday

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 hit the screens on December 5, 2024. The mass action drama is headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna who have reprised their roles from the original film, Pushpa: The Rise. The Pushpa sequel has completed four weeks and is currently in the fifth week of its release. Pushpa 2 will soon end its theatrical run at the box office.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Collects Rs 1.85 Crore On Day 34; Witnesses 8 Percent Drop From Previous Day

The dubbed Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has fetched Rs 1.85 crore on Day 34 at the Hindi box office. On the fifth Tuesday, the blockbuster film experienced a 8 percent drop from Day 33.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 389 crore in the opening week. In the second week, the mass action drama earned Rs 178 crore. The earnings of third week and fourth weeks were Rs 94.75 crore and Rs 49.25 crore respectively. In the fifth week, the Pushpa sequel has minted Rs 14.10 crore so far.

The cume collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at Rs 725.10 crore for the Hindi language.

Day-Wise Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets Are Mentioned As Below:

Week/Day Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Friday Rs 2.50 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 3.75 crore Fifth Sunday Rs 4 crore Fifth Monday Rs 2 crore Fifth Tuesday Rs 1.85 crore Total Rs 725.10 crore

Can Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Reach The Target Of Rs 750 Crore In Its Full Run?

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is slowly inching towards Rs 750 crore in Hindi markets. Going by its strong trends at the box office overall, the highest grossing Indian film of all time has the potential to touch the mark in the near future. The recent low business is mainly due to tough competition with the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 will face new competitor starting from sixth Friday. The is Fateh releasing and also Game Changer's Hindi dubbed version should take away screens.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

