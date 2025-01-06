Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 33 India Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's mass actioner nets Rs 2 crore on fifth Monday

"Fire nahin, wildfire hai!" Truly so. Pushpa Raj is winning the hearts of the audience. Pushpa 2: The Rule arrived in cinemas on December 5, 2024. The craze of the mass action drama doesn't seem to die down among cinephiles even after a month of its release. Not only has the Telugu film been working wonders in India, but it has maintained its outstanding hold in the Hindi markets as well.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 2 Crore To Its Tally On Day 33; Going Strong In The Fifth Week

The massive box office success of Pushpa 2 is also credited to its Hindi dubbed version. On the fifth Friday of its release, the Pushpa sequel earned Rs 2 crore at the Hindi box office.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, it begin its journey with Rs 389 crore in the opening week. In the second and third weeks, Sukumar's helmer earned Rs 178 crore and Rs 94.75 crore respectively. It collected a business of Rs 49.25 crore in the fourth week. The mass action drama has fetched Rs 12.25 crore in the fifth week so far.

The cume collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at Rs 723.25 crore in the Hindi belt of India and is now eyeing to touch Rs 750 crore. Going by its solid box office performance, the Telugu film is expected to achieve this traget by the end of fifth week at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2's Net Collections In Hindi So Far:

Week Net Collections Of Pushpa 2 First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Friday Rs 2.50 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 3.75 crore Fifth Sunday Rs 4 crore Fifth Monday Rs 2 crore Total Rs 723.25 crore

Pushpa 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Indian Film Of All Time; Dethrones Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2 has added a new feather to its cap while emerging as the highest all-time grosser of Indian cinema. It achieved this title after the Pushpa sequel grossed Rs 1,352 crore in 32 days at the Indian box office. With the new record, Allu Arjun-starrer surpassed the lifetime gross collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which was recorded as Rs 1,347 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

