Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2 Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Allu Arjun starrer to remain 3rd highest global Indian grosser UNLESS it breaks out in phase 2

More than a month ago, Pushpa 2: The Rule made a smashing entry on the big screens. During its theatrical run, the mass action drama created history while setting new benchmarks in the Indian cinema. Pushpa 2 recently dethroned Baahubali 2 to become the highest grossing movie of India of all time. Meanwhile, Sukumar's directorial will remain third highest global Indian grosser, unless it breaks out in the second phase. Let's analyze Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2's respective performances at the worldwide box office.

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2: Analysis Based On Global Box Office

Headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 has grossed over Rs 1600 crore globally. The 2024 Telugu blockbuster, which is all set to close the curtains, is expected to finish around as much as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected in its first phase.

This is to note that Baahubali 2 grossed Rs 1744 crore including both the phases worldwide. In the first phase, Prabhas' all-time blockbuster earned Rs 1650 crore gross, followed by Rs 94 crore in the second phase in global markets.

Can Pushpa 2 Challenge Baahubali 2 To Emerge 2nd Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide?

In December 2024, Pushpa 2 joined the list of highest grossing Indian movies in global markets. Aamir Khan's 2016 film, Dangal, which grossed Rs 1910 crore as its lifetime earnings, still holds the top position. At Rs 1744 crore, Baahubali 2 is on the second spot. The sequel clinched the third position.

If Pushpa 2 breaks out in the second phase, it can challenge Baahubali 2 to overtake its spot in the list of highest grossing Indian movies worldwide. The mass action drama would secure the second position, only behind Dangal. It is difficult for Allu Arjun's 2024 film to breakout overseas as its business is lower than Baahubali 2, even though the Prabhas movie was released in 2017.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.