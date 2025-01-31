Mega blockbuster Pushpa 2 has exhausted its box office run after eight weeks of release. It is still playing in some centres, but will only be adding a few lakhs to its total. The film also saw its digital release yesterday, debuting on Netflix. The Allu Arjun starrer created history becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in India, beating the long-standing Baahubali 2. It is now closing at Rs. 1381 crore in India. Globally, it stands third, trailing behind Dangal and Baahubali 2, with a gross of Rs. 1642 crore.

Over its run, the film took numerous box office records to its name, starting with the biggest opening day, weekend and week for a film in India and the same for an Indian film worldwide. Some of the major records are listed below:

Highest first day (India) - Rs. 191.50 crore

Highest first day for an Indian film (Worldwide) - Rs. 258 crore

Highest first weekend (India) - Rs. 428 crore

Highest first weekend for an Indian film (Worldwide) - Rs. 561 crore

Highest first week (India) - Rs. 767 crore

Highest first week for an Indian film (Worldwide) - Rs. 953 crore

Highest-grossing Hindi film in India - Rs. 898 crore (Rs. 740 crore Nett)

Highest-grossing film in India - Rs. 1381 crore

Fastest to Rs. 1000 crore in India - 11 days

Fastest to Rs. 1000 crore worldwide - 8 days

Fastest to Rs. 1500 crore worldwide - 22 days

First Rs. 600 crore Nett and Rs. 700 crore Nett by Hindi film

The Hindi version of the film played the most significant role in the film achieving all its box office glories. The film stands as one of the biggest blockbusters ever in the history of the Hindi box office in the company of legendary blockbusters like HAHK, Gadar, DDLJ, Baahubali 2 and so on. The Hindi version on its own also crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark, becoming the fourth film to do so after Dangal, Pathaan and Jawan. A detailed story on the same will be coming later on.

In the original Telugu version, Pushpa 2 ended up as the third highest grosser ever, just short of the Rs. 500 crore mark, trailing behind RRR and Baahubali 2. In the home state of APTS, it overtook Baahubali 2, standing as the second-highest grosser ever.

The Final Worldwide Box Office Collections of Pushpa 2 are as follows: