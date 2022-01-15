Pushpa box office Rises over Rs. 300 crores in India; First for Allu Arjun, Fourth from Tollywood

Pushpa grossed Rs. 1.50 crore Approx on its fifth Friday at the Indian box office, taking its 29 days running total to Rs. 301 crores Approx. The Sukumar directed movie starring Allu Arjun, become the fourth film from Tollywood to enter the coveted club of Rs. 300 crores grossers. Till now, only Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 1351 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs. 482 crores) and Saaho (Rs. 339 crores) grossed over the aforementioned mark, all of three headlined by Prabhas. With the entry of Allu Arjun, now there are two of them.

The box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 174.80 crores

Week Two - Rs. 57.30 crores

Week Three - Rs. 48.20 crores

Week Four - Rs. 19.20 crores Approx

5th Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore Approx

Total - Rs. 301 crores Approx