Pushpa box office Rises over Rs. 300 crores in India; First for Allu Arjun, Fourth from Tollywood
Pushpa grossed Rs. 1.50 crore Approx on its fifth Friday at the Indian box office, taking its 29 days running total to Rs. 301 crores Approx. The Sukumar directed movie starring Allu Arjun, become the fourth film from Tollywood to enter the coveted club of Rs. 300 crores grossers. Till now, only Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 1351 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs. 482 crores) and Saaho (Rs. 339 crores) grossed over the aforementioned mark, all of three headlined by Prabhas. With the entry of Allu Arjun, now there are two of them.
The box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 174.80 crores
Week Two - Rs. 57.30 crores
Week Three - Rs. 48.20 crores
Week Four - Rs. 19.20 crores Approx
5th Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore Approx
Total - Rs. 301 crores Approx
The film faced many odds, the biggest being slashed ticket prices and various release issues in Andhra Pradesh. When the film was released, the release schedule was packed, with a new major release every week throughout January, limiting chances for the long run. The movie had a very positive word of mouth for the dubbed Hindi version, but the reception for the original version was quite mixed, which was quite evident with drop in collections in Telugu states during the weekdays. In the end, the film rise above all the odds, with the collections surging for the Telugu version during the weekends, the competition got cleared with films postponing due to CoVID. What looked like Rs. 225 crores closing at one time, now there is still another Rs. 7-9 crores left in the tank for the film, will probably close around Rs. 310 crores.
