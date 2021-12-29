Top South Indian films at Indian box office - Allu Arjun's Pushpa Sixth

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise helmed by director Sukumar has grossed Rs. 223 crores as of yesterday. With that, the movie is now the sixth-highest grossing South Indian film ever at the Indian box office. It is also the second-highest grosser for Allu Arjun, just behind his previous release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. That, however, is yesterday’s news, the film will become the biggest film for Allu Arjun today, probably already is by the time you are reading this, as it was less than Rs. 4 crores under AVPL.

The all-time top ten highest-grossing South Indian films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) - Rs. 1351 crores 2.0 (2018) - Rs. 507.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) - Rs. 482 crores Saaho (2019) - Rs. 339 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - Rs. 226.70 crores Pushpa: The Rise (2021) - Rs. 223 crores Approx KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) - Rs. 221.50 crores Endhiran (2010) - Rs. 218 crores Master (2021) - Rs. 209.50 crores Bigil (2019) - Rs. 209 crores



The list is headed by Baahubali 2, which remains untouchable even after four years since its release. SS Rajamouli is coming up with his next, RRR, in less than 8 days now fingers crossed. That film will try to bridge the gap between Baahubali 2 and the number two which is currently just over Rs. 500 crores. The oldest name in the list remains Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Endhiran, which was released 11 years ago and was only the second Indian film at the time to go over Rs. 200 crores.

With Pushpa, the top ten are all over Rs. 200 crores now. 2022 has some big films lined up, many catering to the PAN India audience. COVID permits, if all goes well, by the end of next year, we shall have the top ten with every title over Rs. 250 crores.

