'Woh zameen pe let ke rone lag gaya'; When Ajay Devgn recalled a film director started crying during narration

Ajay Devgn has consistently been one of the biggest Bollywood stars for more than 3 decades. To his credit, he has several big hits and classics and has worked with some of the best filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Recalling a hilarious incident with one of the Bollywood directors, Devgn once revealed that a filmmaker got so involved in the narration that he lay on the floor while explaining an emotional scene and started crying. "Woh zameen pe let ke rone lag gaya," the Raid 2 actor recalled.

Advertisement

Back in 2023, while promoting one of his movies along with Tabu on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ajay Devgn recalled the funny moment. Without revealing the name of director, the actor said, "Kayi baar to bahut hasi rokni padti hai, main director ka naam nahi lunga. Woh film maine ki bhi nahi thi eventually. Usne aake script sunani shuru ki, to emotional scene aaya woh zameen pe let ke rone lag gaya. (Sometimes, I try hard to control myself from breaking into laughter. I won't take the director's name, and didn't even do his film eventually. While narrating one of the emotional scenes in his script, he lay down on the floor and started crying)."

The actor amusingly added that while narrating a song sequence, he started acting and posing like the character would in that situation. When Tabu asked Kapil about his experience, the comedian-actor said that the filmmaker got so carried away, he had to tell him, "Itna acha kar rahe ho, aap hi karlo isko. (You are doing it so well, you should play the character also.)"

Advertisement

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has a series of exciting films lined up, including Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel to his 2012 comedy also features Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Dutt, and more. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is expected to release in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bollywood updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Raid 2 vs Shaitaan vs Drishyam 2; comparing 1st 3-day net India collections of Ajay Devgn's recent mid-size releases