Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s income tax thriller enters weekday phase with Rs 8.25 crore haul

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Raid 2 was released in theaters on May 1, 2025. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller follows the story of Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, who gets transferred to Bhoj, Rajasthan, after his last income tax raid case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Here's how much Raid 2 has earned today.

Raid 2, which is backed under the banner of T-Series, has earned Rs 8.25 crore on the first Monday at the box office. This is to note that Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's film scored Rs 21.75 crore net yesterday, which emerged as its highest figure so far.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Raid sequel opened at Rs 19 crore on the first day of its release, i.e., Thursday. On the second day, the crime thriller stood at Rs 12.25 crore, followed by Rs 18 crore on the third day.

The total collection of Raid 2 is recorded as Rs 79.25 crore at the box office in the first five days of its theatrical run.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19 crore Day 2 Rs 12.25 crore Day 3 Rs 18 crore Day 4 Rs 21.75 crore Day 5 Rs 8.25 crore Total Rs 79.25 crore

Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik. Vaani Kapoor is cast as his wife, Malini Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh plays the antagonist role of a corrupt politician, Manohar Dhankar, aka Dada Manohar Bhai. The crime drama also stars Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pathak.

Raid 2 marks filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta's theatrical comeback after six years. Gupta last helmed Arjun Kapoor's 2019 release, India's Most Wanted. His other directorial works include Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Ghanchakkar, and Raid.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

