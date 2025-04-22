Abir Gulaal: Vaani Kapoor calls herself ‘lucky’ to work with Fawad Khan amid ongoing backlash on film; ‘He has some patience to take my bullsh*t’

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan will soon share screen space in the upcoming romantic film Abir Gulaal. The promotional assets have already started rolling, leaving fans all the more excited. Ahead of the film’s release, both stars talked about their experience working together.

On Monday, April 21, the makers of Abir Gulaal hosted a grand music launch event in Dubai. Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan also hosted a light-hearted Instagram Live, interacting with their fans and followers. When asked about her experience working on the film, the actress called herself fortunate enough to have gotten the chance to work on it.

She said, "I got lucky. What do I just say? I got lucky with the film, with a great co-actor." According to Vaani, their on-screen chemistry felt organic because her energy and frequency levels were similar to her character, Gulaal, and the same was true with Fawad Khan. The actress claimed further that she wasn't sure if he was Abir or effortlessly made it look that way.

"I felt it didn’t feel forced at all, like I really enjoyed it, and he has some patience to take my bullsh*t because I yap a lot, chapad chapad, so he is good with listening. He is a good listener," she further added, while the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor agreed with her, stating that he was listening to her even at the moment.

Vaani also mentioned that she would love to work with Khan again, as he is easy-going and has no ego or hassle. When she asked Fawad to describe what it was like working with him, the Pakistani actor also called it ‘amazing.’ In response to this, the Raid 2 actress playfully added that she tolerated Khan, leaving him in stitches.

He added, “Abhi toh main jhuth hi bolunga (Now, I will tell a lie) (laughs). It’s been an absolute pleasure. You are a very good person, a gem of a person.”

Ever since the film announcement, Abir Gulaal has been subjected to significant criticism, with many political leaders demanding a ban on its release as it featured Fawad Khan, who is from Pakistan.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is set to release on May 9, 2025.

