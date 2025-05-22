Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 1.25 crore before running parallel to Bhool Chuk Maaf

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Starring Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 was released in theaters on May 1, 2025. It marks the comeback of Devgn's lead character, Amay Patnaik, after seven years from the original movie, Raid. The star cast of the new film also includes Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Here's how much Raid 2 earned today.

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 fetched Rs 1.25 crore net business on the third Thursday at the box office. It comes a day after the Ajay Devgn starrer minted Rs 1.40 crore.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 registered an extended opening week of Rs 92.75 crore. In the second week, the crime drama collected Rs 38.5 crore. It has recorded a net collection of Rs 18.8 crore in the third week.

The cume collection of the Raid sequel now stands at Rs 150.05 crore.

Day/Week Net India Collection Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore Day 20 Rs 2 crore Day 21 Rs 1.40 crore Day 22 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 150.05 crore

Raid 2 is Bollywood's second-highest-grossing movie of 2025 after Chhaava. It is now a part of the Rs 150 crore club at the box office. The first installment of the Raid franchise earned Rs 98 crore net in its lifetime run.

Raid 2 will now enter the fourth weekend. The performance of the Raid sequel doesn't seem to be affected much in the upcoming weekend, considering the single-digit opening of Bhool Chuk Maaf. It will also run parallel to Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.