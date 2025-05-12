Box Office: Exploring Ajay Devgn's previous sequel movies and their performances

Ajay Devgn is a superstar who is known for giving extraordinary performances in action-filled roles, comical roles, as well as intense acting-oriented roles. Recently, the actor has seen a massive success in the form of Raid 2, which is currently running in theaters, eyeing much bigger successful results.

Interestingly, the actor has many popular franchises to his name, like Dhamaal, Golmaal, Drishyam, and the cop universe. In addition, he has many successful movies from the past, which will be turning into franchises very soon, like De De Pyaar De and Son of Sardaar.

As the actor gears up to see a string of sequels, let’s revisit how several of his other sequel movies have performed in the past.

1. Singham Again

Singham Again was released on Diwali 2024 as the most recent installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film was led by an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Before its release, it carried huge expectations but later turned out to be a semi-hit at the box office, grossing Rs 240 crore net.

2. Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 was released in 2022 during a rough phase of the Hindi film industry. The film was directed by Abhishek Pathak and starred a promising cast of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and others in the lead. Riding on a big legacy of Drishyam from 2015, the film became a massive success at the box office by collecting Rs 233.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

3. Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal marked the entry of Ajay Devgn into this much-loved franchise with its third installment. The film was directed by Indra Kumar and released in 2019. It featured a massive cast of Ajay Devgn alongside Sanjay Mishra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others. This movie proved to be a box office hit and collected Rs 150 crore net in India.

Movie Net India Collections Singham Again Rs 240 crore Drishyam 2 Rs 233.50 crore Total Dhamaal Rs 150 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

