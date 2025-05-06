Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller continues to shine; refuses Tuesday offer benefit

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, who are cast in key roles. Released on May 1, 2025, the crime thriller will soon complete a week in theaters. Raid 2 has continued to shine while refusing the Tuesday movie offer benefit.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has been an outstanding performer at the box office since its release. As per morning trends, on Day 6, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is likely to witness a slight drop on the first Tuesday.

Unlike other releases, the Raid sequel doesn't have the benefit of Blockbuster Tuesday, which facilitates the cinegoers booking the tickets at discounted prices. For the uninitiated, in this offer, the tickets are sold within the range of Rs 99 to Rs 149 at selected PVR Inox theaters every Tuesday.

Raid 2, which features Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist, has collected Rs 78.5 crore net business at the box office so far. Despite the competition, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial is having its glorious run, much thanks to its franchise value and positive word of mouth. The crime drama is currently locking horns with The Bhootnii and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Backed under the banner of T-Series, Raid 2 marks the sequel to Raid (2018). The new release will get another competition starting on Friday. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's upcoming film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is releasing on May 9, 2025.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh is cast as the corrupt politician, Manohar Dhankar, aka Dada Manohar Bhai. The story marks the return of Patnaik after seven years, who tracks another white-collar crime while conducting a raid at Dada Manohar Bhai's residence.

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

